Expedia Group (EXPE) Price Target Increased by 18.34% to 272.16

The average one-year price target for Expedia Group (NasdaqGS:EXPE) has been revised to $272.16 / share. This is an increase of 18.34% from the prior estimate of $229.99 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $181.80 to a high of $367.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.83% from the latest reported closing price of $264.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,876 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expedia Group. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 3.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPE is 0.25%, an increase of 5.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 138,373K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPE is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,795K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,571K shares , representing an increase of 25.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 83.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,907K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,891K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 10.11% over the last quarter.

Windacre Partnership holds 3,682K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,372K shares , representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 26.33% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,646K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,918K shares , representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 66.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,452K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,428K shares , representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 10.23% over the last quarter.

