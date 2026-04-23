Markets
EXPE

Expedia Group CFO Scott Schenkel Steps Down, Derek Andersen Named Replacement

April 23, 2026 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE), an online travel company, Thursday announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Scott Schenkel is stepping down from his role and will depart from the company on May 16.

Derek Andersen will be replacing him, effective May 11.

Andersen brings extensive financial experience across technology and consumer businesses. Prior to joining Expedia Group, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Snap Inc. from May 2019 through April 2026. Before Snap, Mr. Andersen held a variety of finance leadership roles at Amazon.com, Inc.

In pre-market activity, EXPE shares were trading at $259.43, down 1.95% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EXPE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.