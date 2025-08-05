Expedia Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Expedia Group EXPE is scheduled to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPE’s second-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $3.71 billion, indicating a 4.39% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $4.14 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days. The figure suggests a 17.95% increase from the year-ago reported figure.

Expedia Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Expedia Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Expedia Group, Inc. Quote

EXPE surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 5.48%.



Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Expedia Group’s second-quarter 2025 performance is expected to have been influenced by persistent U.S. market challenges, international resilience and ongoing cost optimization efforts. Expedia expects gross bookings growth of 2-4% and revenue growth of 3-5%, including a one-point benefit from the Easter shift and a two-point foreign exchange headwind.



Underlying demand has likely been steady, though softness in U.S. domestic travel and reduced inbound flows may have continued to weigh on the B2C performance, given Expedia’s concentrated U.S. exposure.



International performance, led by the B2B segment, is expected to have been a key growth driver. The segment likely sustained double-digit momentum, supported by expanded supply partnerships, new product integrations and strength in APAC. While lower-yielding than B2C, B2B’s scale and geographic diversification may have helped offset pressure from U.S. markets and supported top-line stability.



Advertising revenues are expected to have sustained robust momentum, supported by increased partner participation and new video advertising solutions. AI-driven bid optimization tools likely contributed to improved platform adoption and advertiser returns, positioning this segment as a key catalyst for top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Management expects the adjusted EBITDA margin to expand 75-100 basis points year over year, driven by operational efficiency initiatives, including workforce optimization and loyalty program refinements. Cost discipline measures, including restructuring actions affecting approximately 4% of employees, likely continued to support profitability improvements despite market headwinds.

What Our Model Says for EXPE

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



EXPE currently has an Earnings ESP of -5.70% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model indicates that they possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:



Central Garden & Pet CENTA has an Earnings ESP of +6.98% and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CENTA shares have returned 8.2% in the year-to-date period. CENTA is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 6.



Accel Entertainment ACEL currently has an Earnings ESP of +22.73% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Accel Entertainment shares have risen 15.3% in the year-to-date period. Accel Entertainment is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5.



Amer Sports, Inc. AS has an Earnings ESP of +50% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Amer Sports shares have appreciated 38.4% in the year-to-date period. Amer Sports is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 19.

