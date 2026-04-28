Expand Energy Swings To Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.16 billion or $4.81 per share, compared to a net loss of $249 million or $1.06 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $923 million or $3.83 per share, up from $487 million or $2.02 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $4.397 billion, compared to $2.196 billion last year.

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