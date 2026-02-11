Expand Energy to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Expand Energy Corporation EXE is set to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 17, 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a profit of $1.88 per share on revenues of $2.25 billion.

Let us delve into the factors that might have influenced EXE’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Before that, it is worth taking a look at the company’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of EXE’s Q3 Earnings & Surprise History

In the third quarter, the U.S.-based natural gas producer’s adjusted earnings of 97 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents, driven by strong production and higher natural gas price realization. However, revenues of $1.8 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion.

Expand Energy’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 4.9%.

Trend in the Estimate Revision of EXE

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line has been revised 16.8% upward in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 241.8% year-over-year surge. Moreover, the top-line estimate implies a 40.9% increase from the year-ago period’s level.

Factors to Consider Ahead of EXE’s Q4 Release

Expand Energy is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for natural gas, driven by LNG exports, AI/data centers, EV expansion and broader electrification trends, with key assets in the Haynesville and Marcellus basins. The company’s sustained operational efficiency and cost discipline following the merger in 2024 position it well to outperform expectations. Management highlights that EXE can now deliver the same production with nearly half the rigs used in 2023, while well costs in the Haynesville have fallen more than 25%, and productivity remains at about 40% above basin averages. These structural gains have pushed corporate breakevens well below $3 per thousand cubic feet (mcf), insulating margins even in a volatile gas price environment.

In addition, stronger marketing and optimization efforts have already added tens of millions of dollars to realizations, with further upside expected as commercial initiatives scale. Lower capital intensity, reduced sustaining CapEx and flexibility to modulate production in response to demand should translate into stronger free cash flow and earnings resilience in the quarter to be reported.

However, despite strong fundamentals, earnings could be pressured by near-term natural gas price volatility, given ongoing supply from associated basins. Revenue sensitivity to spot pricing, partial hedging exposure, and potential timing mismatches between efficiency gains and realized pricing could limit upside in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Does Our Model Say About EXE?

The proven Zacks model predicts an earnings beat for Expand Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. This is exactly the case here.

EXE’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is +2.62%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

EXE’s Zacks Rank: Expand Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. DK currently has an Earnings ESP of +8.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

DK is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 27. Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering a positive average surprise of 123%. Valued at around $2.1 billion, DK’s shares have jumped 72.5% in a year.

TechnipFMC plc FTI presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.61% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 19.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s 2025 earnings indicates 24.7% year-over-year growth.Valued at around $24.3 billion, the company’s shares have surged 89% in a year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and a Zacks Rank of 3. It is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 24.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PARR’s 2025 earnings per share indicates 1956.8% year-over-year growth. Valued at around $2.1 billion, the company’s shares have soared 141.8% in a year.

