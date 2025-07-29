EXPAND ENERGY Corp Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for EXPAND ENERGY Corp (EXE):

Earnings: $968 million in Q2 vs. -$227 million in the same period last year. EPS: $4.02 in Q2 vs. -$1.73 in the same period last year. Excluding items, EXPAND ENERGY Corp reported adjusted earnings of $265 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

Revenue: $3.690 billion in Q2 vs. $505 million in the same period last year.

