eXp World Holdings, Inc. to Host Virtual Event for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results and Investor Q&A

eXp World Holdings will provide a detailed update on its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The company is hosting a virtual investor Q&A, fostering engagement and accessibility for current stockholders and interested parties.

eXp Realty is recognized as the largest independent real estate company globally, highlighting its significant market presence and growth potential.

The use of innovative technologies like FrameVR.io positions eXp World Holdings as a forward-thinking leader in the real estate industry, enhancing productivity and collaboration among agents.

The company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on February 20, 2025, which may indicate that investors are awaiting significant financial disclosures that could affect stock performance.

The emphasis on a virtual investor Q&A session suggests a potential lack of direct engagement opportunities for shareholders, which may not foster a strong investor relationship.

The large scale of the company, with over 85,000 agents, may lead to operational complexities that could result in challenges not addressed in this press release.

$EXPI Insider Trading Activity

$EXPI insiders have traded $EXPI stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN DARREL SANFORD (CEO and Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 35 sales selling 1,074,751 shares for an estimated $13,980,152 .

. RANDALL D MILES has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,475 shares for an estimated $460,466 .

. JAMES BRAMBLE (Chief Legal Counsel) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $351,352

JIAN CHENG (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 18,750 shares for an estimated $258,879

$EXPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $EXPI stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Management to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results and host investor Q&A at virtual event







BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty



®



, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS



®



Enterprises, today announced it expects to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025.





The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET hosted by,







Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO, eXp World Holdings



Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO, eXp World Holdings



Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty



Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty



Wendy Forsythe, CMO, eXp Realty



Wendy Forsythe, CMO, eXp Realty



Kent Cheng, Principal Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, eXp World Holdings







The investor Q&A is open to investors, current stockholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance to



investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com



.







Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Investor Q&A









Date:



Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025







Time:



2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET







Location:



exp.world. Join at https://exp.world/earnings







Livestream:



expworldholdings.com/events











About eXp World Holdings, Inc.







eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises.





eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 85,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by FrameVR.io technology, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.





For more information, visit



https://expworldholdings.com



.







Media Relations Contact:







eXp World Holdings, Inc.







mediarelations@expworldholdings.com









Investor Relations Contact:







Denise Garcia







investors@expworldholdings.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4e59be6-03a9-465c-86cc-51294273b428







