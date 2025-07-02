eXp World Holdings, Inc. Appoints Jesse Hill as Chief Financial Officer

eXp World Holdings appoints Jesse Hill as CFO, following successful interim leadership and significant company growth.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. has announced the appointment of Jesse Hill as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Hill, who has been serving as Interim CFO since April 2025, has shown strong financial leadership and operational excellence during a period of significant growth, including the expansion of eXp’s International Realty segment into eight new markets and substantial revenue increases. Recognized as a 2025 Finance Leader by HousingWire, Hill has extensive experience in financial management, previously holding roles at major companies like The Walt Disney Company and General Motors. His permanent appointment was praised by eXp's CEO, Glenn Sanford, who highlighted Hill's commitment to the company's agent-centric values and strategic vision for continued growth. Hill expressed his honor at taking on this pivotal role and emphasized his focus on advancing financial strength and long-term value for all stakeholders.

Potential Positives

Jesse Hill's appointment as permanent Chief Financial Officer highlights the company's commitment to strong financial leadership during a period of global growth.

Under Hill’s leadership, eXp's International Realty segment expanded into eight new markets and nearly quintupled revenue, indicating strong operational success.

The recognition of Jesse Hill as a 2025 Finance Leader by HousingWire underscores his impactful role in the real estate and mortgage sectors.

The statement emphasizes eXp's dedication to its agent-centric values and strategic growth, which may enhance shareholder confidence going forward.

Potential Negatives

Jesse Hill's appointment as permanent CFO follows a short interim period, which may raise concerns about the stability and continuity of financial leadership in the company.

The forward-looking statements in the press release acknowledge the presence of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact the company's future performance, indicating potential challenges ahead.

The mention of "real estate market fluctuations" and "competitive pressures" in the Safe Harbor Statement highlights external threats that could adversely affect the company's operations and profitability.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as CFO of eXp World Holdings?

Jesse Hill has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of eXp World Holdings, effective immediately.

What was Jesse Hill's role prior to becoming CFO?

Hill served as the Company’s Interim CFO and principal financial officer since April 2025.

What recognition did Jesse Hill receive in 2025?

He was recognized as a 2025 Finance Leader by HousingWire for his impact in the financial sector.

How has eXp Realty expanded under Jesse Hill's leadership?

eXp’s International Realty segment expanded into eight new markets and significantly increased revenue and operating margins.

What is the mission of eXp Realty?

eXp Realty aims to be the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EXPI Insider Trading Activity

$EXPI insiders have traded $EXPI stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN DARREL SANFORD (CEO and Chairman of the Board) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 475,000 shares for an estimated $4,743,647 .

. RANDALL D MILES sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $91,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EXPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $EXPI stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises today announced that Jesse Hill has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.





Hill has served as the Company’s Interim CFO and principal financial officer since April 2025. His permanent appointment follows a highly effective transitional period during which he demonstrated exceptional financial leadership, operational excellence, and strategic vision aligned with the company’s mission to be the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet. Recognized as a 2025 Finance Leader by



HousingWire



, Hill brings extensive experience in financial management and has been instrumental in eXp’s international expansion efforts.





“Jesse Hill has done an outstanding job leading our finance organization through a period of focused investment and global growth,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “Under his financial leadership, our International Realty segment has expanded into eight new markets, nearly quintupled revenue, and significantly improved operating margins. Jesse brings deep knowledge of our business model, a clear long-term financial vision, and a steadfast commitment to our agent-centric values. I’m excited to officially welcome him as our permanent CFO as we enter our next phase of strategic growth and value creation.”





During his time as Interim CFO and previously as VP of International Finance & Corporate FP&A, Hill led major initiatives that contributed to record growth in eXp’s international business.





“It’s an honor to step into this role at such a pivotal moment in eXp’s evolution,” said Hill. “I am incredibly proud of how we have scaled with discipline and purpose, always keeping our agents at the center. I look forward to advancing our focus on financial strength, global expansion, and long-term value creation for our agents, employees, and shareholders.”







About Jesse Hill







Hill joined eXp in 2019 and has held a series of strategic finance leadership roles. Prior to eXp, he held financial positions at The Walt Disney Company, Nissan Motor Corporation, and General Motors. In 2025, he was named a Finance Leader by



HousingWire



in recognition of his impact on the real estate and mortgage sectors.







About eXp World Holdings, Inc.







eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 81,000 agents across 27 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit:





expworldholdings.com





.





SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit





success.com





.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, impact of leadership changes on operational results, and the future profitability, expansion, and cash flows of the Company. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include the successful integration of new leadership, real estate market fluctuations, competitive pressures, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.





