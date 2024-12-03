eXp World CEO Sanford sells 49,881 common shares

In a regulatory filing, eXp World (EXPI) chairman and CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford disclosed the sale of 49,881 common shares of the company on December 3 at a price of $13.8689 per share.
