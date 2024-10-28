eXp Realty to expand to Turkey, Peru, Egypt in 2025

eXp Realty announced its expansion into three markets, Turkiye, Peru, and Egypt, set for 2025. In a bold move to strengthen its global footprint, eXp Realty is bringing its agent-centric model and cloud-based platform to some of the world’s most dynamic real estate markets. Once this expansion is complete, eXp Realty will operate in 27 countries, empowering thousands of agents across the globe with its unique value propositions. The model is designed for success in both residential and commercial real estate, and underscores eXp’s unwavering commitment to equip its agents with the tools and platform they need to thrive in real estate’s evolving landscape.

