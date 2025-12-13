Markets

Exor Rejects Tether's Proposal To Acquire Juventus Stake

December 13, 2025 — 09:38 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Exor N.V. announced Saturday that its Board unanimously rejected an unsolicited proposal from Tether Investments, S.A. de C.V. to acquire all of Exor's shares in Juventus Football Club S.p.A.

Exor reaffirmed its consistent position that it has no intention of selling its stake in Juventus to any third party, including Tether.

On Friday, Tether submitted a binding all-cash proposal to acquire Exor's entire stake in Juventus, representing 65.4 percent of the Club's issued share capital. Subject to regulatory approvals, Tether also intended to launch a public offer for the remaining shares at the same price, fully funded with its own capital and backed by a long-term commitment to the Club.

The proposal emphasized Tether's belief in Juventus as more than just a football club, highlighting its tradition of discipline, ambition, and resilience, as well as its role in shaping Italian sporting identity and earning global loyalty from supporters.

Had the transaction been accepted, Tether stated it was prepared to invest 1 billion euros in the support and development of Juventus.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.