Exor N.V. Shareholders Approve Dividend and Buyback

Exor N.V. has successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the 2023 annual accounts and the approval of a €0.46 per share dividend. Additionally, the company has been authorized to repurchase up to 10% of its issued shares and to cancel treasury shares for capital structure optimization.

