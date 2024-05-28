News & Insights

Exor N.V. Shareholders Approve Dividend and Buyback

May 28, 2024 — 09:28 am EDT

Exor (EXXRF) has released an update.

Exor N.V. has successfully passed all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the 2023 annual accounts and the approval of a €0.46 per share dividend. Additionally, the company has been authorized to repurchase up to 10% of its issued shares and to cancel treasury shares for capital structure optimization.

