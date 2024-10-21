News & Insights

Exor Advances Strategic Share Buyback Program

October 21, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

Exor (EXXRF) has released an update.

Exor N.V. has successfully advanced its share buyback program, investing approximately €108 million to acquire over 1.1 million ordinary shares as part of the second tranche, now holding 3.26% of its total ordinary issued share capital in treasury. This strategic move aligns with Exor’s efforts to enhance shareholder value.

