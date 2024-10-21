Exor Advances Strategic Share Buyback Program

Exor (EXXRF) has released an update.

Exor N.V. has successfully advanced its share buyback program, investing approximately €108 million to acquire over 1.1 million ordinary shares as part of the second tranche, now holding 3.26% of its total ordinary issued share capital in treasury. This strategic move aligns with Exor’s efforts to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into EXXRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.