Exodus Launches XO Pay: A Seamless In-App Cryptocurrency Buying Experience for Mobile Wallet Users

Exodus launches XO Pay, enabling cryptocurrency purchases within its mobile wallet, enhancing user experience and eliminating third-party exchanges.

Exodus has launched XO Pay, a service integrated into the Exodus Mobile wallet that allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrencies directly, without the need for third-party exchanges. Powered by Coinme’s Crypto-as-a-Service API, XO Pay supports various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, and enables purchases through payment methods like Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. Currently available to customers across the U.S. (excluding New York and Vermont), XO Pay aims to simplify the cryptocurrency buying process while ensuring users retain control of their assets. The service promises quick onboarding, competitive rates, and dedicated customer support, delivering a streamlined experience designed for everyday users.

Potential Positives

The launch of XO Pay enhances the Exodus Mobile wallet by enabling direct buying and selling of cryptocurrencies, improving user convenience.

XO Pay's integration eliminates the need for third-party exchanges, reinforcing Exodus' commitment to self-custody and security.

The service supports a wide range of popular cryptocurrencies and payment options, catering to varied customer preferences and increasing potential user adoption.

The user-friendly experience and quick onboarding process position Exodus as a leader in improving the accessibility and usability of cryptocurrency transactions.

Potential Negatives

XO Pay is currently unavailable to customers in New York and Vermont, potentially limiting its market reach and customer base in those states.



The reliance on a third-party service (Coinme’s API) for its core functionality could raise concerns about service stability and operational dependencies.



While the press release promotes the user experience, it does not provide specifics on security measures in place, which could leave potential customers questioning the safety of their transactions.

FAQ

What is XO Pay?

XO Pay is a new service by Exodus that allows users to buy and sell cryptocurrency directly within the Exodus Mobile wallet.

Which cryptocurrencies does XO Pay support?

XO Pay currently supports Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and several others, including USD Coin (USDC).

How can customers purchase cryptocurrency with XO Pay?

Customers can make purchases using Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, or Google Pay through the Exodus Mobile app.

Where is XO Pay available?

XO Pay is available across the United States, excluding New York and Vermont.

What is the advantage of using XO Pay?

XO Pay provides a seamless buying experience without needing third-party exchanges, while ensuring users maintain custody of their assets.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EXOD Insider Trading Activity

$EXOD insiders have traded $EXOD stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATIAS OLIVERA (Chief Technology Officer) sold 4,887 shares for an estimated $205,254

JAMES GERNETZKE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 800 shares for an estimated $32,600

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Full Release



OMAHA, Neb., May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus announces the launch of XO Pay, a new service that allows customers to buy and sell cryptocurrency directly within the Exodus Mobile wallet.





Developed by Exodus and powered by Coinme’s Crypto-as-a-Service API platform, XO Pay is the first self-custody wallet with native on-ramping. XO Pay eliminates the need for third-party exchanges, providing a seamless crypto buying experience for customers with all the benefits of self-custody.





XO Pay currently supports popular cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Polygon (POL), Litecoin (LTC), Chainlink (LINK), Stellar (XLM), and USD Coin (USDC). Customers can make purchases using Visa or Mastercard debit cards, Apple Pay, or Google Pay.





XO Pay is now available to customers across the United States, with the exception of New York and Vermont.





"XO Pay represents our commitment to making cryptocurrency more accessible to everyday customers," said JP Richardson, Co-Founder and CEO of Exodus. "By integrating the purchasing process directly into our mobile wallet, we're removing barriers and simplifying the journey from fiat to crypto, and back."







Key Features of XO Pay:









Complete purchases in under 60 seconds with quick and easy onboarding



Maximize buys with industry-leading competitive rates



Access world-class support from Exodus' elite customer service team











The user experience has been designed with simplicity in mind. Customers can initiate a purchase by tapping the Buy & Sell icon in the Exodus Mobile app, selecting their desired cryptocurrency and purchase amount, and choosing XO Pay as their provider. The platform will then guide customers through a straightforward verification process.





“By creating a Web2 checkout experience into a Web3 self-custody wallet, Exodus has set a new bar for crypto user experience,” said Neil Bergquist, CEO and co-founder of Coinme. “Exodus’ innovative integration of Coinme’s APIs delivers the seamless in-app purchase flow users expect while keeping them in full control of their assets.”





Dedicated support is available at support@xopay.com, with representatives ready to help with any transaction issues or questions, or by visiting www.xopay.com.







About Exodus







Exodus empowers individuals to take control of their lives in a digital world with secure, user-friendly crypto software. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible through self-custodial wallets that put customers in full control of their funds, enabling seamless swaps, buys, and sells. For businesses, Exodus offers Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, leading solutions for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation. Committed to accessible and secure finance, Exodus is shaping the future of digital ownership. Learn more at





exodus.com





or follow us on X at





x.com/exodus





.







About Coinme Crypto-as-a-Service







Founded in 2014, Coinme is a leading licensed and regulated provider of Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS), its B2B2C crypto and stablecoin enablement platform. Coinme's CaaS enables a fully native and seamless crypto exchange and payment experience within our partners' web or mobile apps. By integrating with Coinme's simple API suite, partners can quickly deploy crypto and stablecoin products and services natively on their front-end while leveraging Coinme's robust exchange and compliance infrastructure. For more information, please visit





https://coinme.com/enterprise





.







Investor Contact







investors@exodus.com



