Exodus Launches XO Pay, An In-App Bitcoin And Crypto Purchase Solution

Exodus has officially launched XO Pay, a new crypto purchasing feature that allows users to buy and sell digital assets directly within the Exodus mobile wallet, and is now live across the United States. XO Pay aims to simplify the process for its users to easily purchase cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

XO Pay is powered by Coinme’s Crypto-as-a-Service (CaaS) API platform and is a self custody Bitcoin wallet. This means customers can now purchase BTC within the wallet without going through third-party exchanges while keeping full control of their assets.

“XO Pay represents our commitment to making cryptocurrency more accessible to everyday customers,” said JP Richardson, Co-Founder and CEO of Exodus, in a recent press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “By integrating the purchasing process directly into our mobile wallet, we’re removing barriers and simplifying the journey from fiat to crypto, and back.”

With XO Pay, Exodus offers a self custodial way to complete Bitcoin transactions. This rollout is part of Exodus’ broader mission to make digital assets more secure, as the demand for Bitcoin is increasing.

“By creating a Web2 checkout experience into a Web3 self-custody wallet, Exodus has set a new bar for crypto user experience,” said Neil Bergquist, CEO and co-founder of Coinme. “Exodus’ innovative integration of Coinme’s APIs delivers the seamless in-app purchase flow users expect while keeping them in full control of their assets.”

