Exodus Integrates Venmo for Seamless Cryptocurrency Purchases via MoonPay Partnership

Exodus integrates Venmo for crypto purchases via MoonPay, enhancing accessibility for U.S. users with various payment options.

Exodus has announced the integration of Venmo as a payment method for cryptocurrency purchases in partnership with MoonPay, allowing Venmo's over 60 million active users to buy crypto directly through the Exodus Mobile wallet app. This feature, available to U.S. users, simplifies the process of purchasing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by selecting Venmo in MoonPay's secure checkout. The integration expands Exodus’s existing payment options, which include debit and credit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers. Exodus aims to enhance the accessibility of cryptocurrency for everyday users, while MoonPay highlights the convenience of using Venmo to facilitate crypto transactions.

Potential Positives

Integration of Venmo as a payment method expands accessibility, allowing over 60 million Venmo users to easily purchase cryptocurrency through the Exodus Mobile wallet app.

This partnership with MoonPay enhances the payment flexibility for users, adding to an already diverse range of options including debit and credit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers.

The announcement aligns with Exodus's mission to empower individuals in the digital economy, reinforcing its position as a leading self-custodial crypto wallet provider.

Potential Negatives

The integration of Venmo may expose Exodus to regulatory scrutiny, as the crypto space continues to face increasing oversight from government agencies regarding compliance and consumer protection.

The reliance on a third-party payment processor, MoonPay, could lead to issues such as service outages or security vulnerabilities that Exodus may not be able to control, potentially impacting user trust.

The announcement, while emphasizing user growth and accessibility, does not provide any specific metrics or projections regarding how the integration may improve user acquisition or retention, raising questions about the actual impact of this partnership.

FAQ

What is the new payment method integrated by Exodus?

Exodus has integrated Venmo as a payment method through its partnership with MoonPay.

Who can use Venmo to buy cryptocurrency through Exodus?

Venmo's more than 60 million monthly active users in the U.S. can now buy cryptocurrency via Exodus.

How does the Venmo integration enhance payment flexibility?

This integration allows users to buy cryptocurrency immediately through a familiar and secure interface on Exodus.

What other payment options are available on Exodus?

Besides Venmo, Exodus supports debit and credit cards, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers.

What is Exodus's mission regarding digital ownership?

Exodus aims to empower individuals by providing secure, user-friendly crypto wallets for managing digital assets.

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus, a leading self-custodial crypto wallet provider, today announced the integration of Venmo as a payment method through its partnership with MoonPay, a global payments infrastructure provider. This integration empowers Venmo's more than 60 million monthly active users to buy cryptocurrency through their Venmo accounts via the Exodus Mobile wallet app.





Now available for users in the U.S., Bitcoin and crypto purchases can be made immediately through a simple process in the Exodus app by selecting Venmo as the preferred payment method through MoonPay's secure checkout interface. Offering greater payment flexibility and choice, the integration makes digital asset ownership practical and more accessible for everyday users.





This new feature adds to the existing array of payment options available on Exodus such as debit and credit card, as well as PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfers.





"By integrating Venmo through MoonPay, we're making cryptocurrency more accessible to tens of millions of Americans who already know, trust, and use Venmo for their daily transactions. This partnership represents another step in our mission to empower individuals in the digital economy," said Kevin Wood, Director of Revenue Operations at Exodus.





"MoonPay is thrilled to bring Venmo as a payment method to Exodus’s millions of users,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and co-founder of MoonPay. “Venmo revolutionized online payments, and now Exodus users can leverage that same ease when buying crypto. This integration enhances accessibility, providing a fast, familiar, and frictionless way for users to fund their wallets directly from Venmo."







About Exodus







Exodus empowers individuals to take control of their lives in a digital world with secure, user-friendly crypto software. Since 2015, Exodus has made digital assets accessible through self-custodial wallets that put users in full control of their funds, enabling seamless swaps, buys, and sells. For businesses, Exodus offers Passkeys Wallet and XO Swap, leading solutions for embedded crypto wallets and swap aggregation. Committed to accessible and secure finance, Exodus is shaping the future of digital ownership. Learn more at





exodus.com





or follow us on X at





x.com/exodus





.







About MoonPay







MoonPay creates a world where you own your digital future, giving you control of your identity, money, property and data. Our end-to-end solutions simplify access to payments and experiences for 20M+ people across 180+ countries. As a leading financial technology company with crypto expertise, MoonPay is trusted by iconic global brands to power creation and movement of digital value. Learn more at





moonpay.com





or follow them on X at





x.com/moonpay





.







