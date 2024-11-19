News & Insights

ExlService awarded contract to manage service desk operations for DCC

November 19, 2024 — 08:41 am EST

EXL has been awarded a contract to manage the service desk operations for the Data Communications Company, DCC. This role involves overseeing incidents related to smart meter infrastructure, and handling issues arising from smart meters or from consumers switching between suppliers. EXL will utilize data analytics and AI to identify patterns, predict potential problems, and optimize resolution processes.

