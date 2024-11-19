ExlService awarded contract to manage service desk operations for DCC

EXL has been awarded a contract to manage the service desk operations for the Data Communications Company, DCC. This role involves overseeing incidents related to smart meter infrastructure, and handling issues arising from smart meters or from consumers switching between suppliers. EXL will utilize data analytics and AI to identify patterns, predict potential problems, and optimize resolution processes.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EXLS:
- ExlService price target raised to $44 from $40 at Baird
- ExlService Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings Growth
- ExlService sees FY24 EPS $1.61-$1.63, consensus $1.62
- ExlService reports Q3 EPS 44c, consensus 41c
- Exlservice (EXLS) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.