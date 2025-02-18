EXL Recognized as Luminary in Celent Report for Life Digital Suite Innovation

EXL's Life Digital Suite™ recognized as Luminary in Celent report for innovation and functionality in life insurance technology.

Quiver AI Summary

EXL, a global data and AI company, has been recognized as a Luminary in the Celent New Business and Underwriting Systems report for the third consecutive year, specifically for its Life Digital Suite™ (LDS) solution. This recognition highlights EXL's commitment to innovation after previously earning accolades, including the XCelent Breadth of Functionality Award for its LifePRO™ platform. The report assessed various technology platforms aimed at improving new business and underwriting processes in North America. EXL’s LDS is noted for its modern, low-code design that automates the entire application process, while the company continues to introduce AI-enhanced tools like Underwriter Assist. EXL's emphasis on fast decision-making and streamlined workflows positions it favorably within the life insurance industry.

Potential Positives

EXL has been recognized as a Luminary in the Celent report for the third consecutive year, highlighting the sustained innovation and functionality of its Life Digital Suite™ (LDS) solution.

The Life Digital Suite™ has gained additional recognition with the addition of six new clients in the U.S. and U.K., showcasing its growing market presence and appeal.

The report evaluated 20 technology platforms, positioning EXL’s offerings favorably in terms of automation, digitization, and overall client satisfaction in the insurance sector.

EXL's commitment to enhancing its products, including the integration of GenAI tools like Underwriter Assist, demonstrates its focus on advanced technology and responsiveness to industry needs.

Potential Negatives

The press release includes a cautionary statement about forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and uncertainties that could affect EXL's future performance, which may instill concern among investors.

While the announcement highlights EXL's recognition for innovation, it suggests that the company relies significantly on its existing product for growth, raising questions about the sustainability of its competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving market.

The mention of "numerous uncertainties and factors" related to EXL's operations emphasizes vulnerabilities such as hiring challenges and economic trends, which could undermine confidence in the company's overall stability and strategic outlook.

FAQ

What is EXL's recent recognition in the Celent report?

EXL has been recognized as a Luminary in the Celent New Business and Underwriting Systems report for the third consecutive year.

What is the Life Digital Suite™ (LDS) solution?

The Life Digital Suite™ (LDS) is a cloud-based platform that automates the entire new business and underwriting process for insurers.

How does EXL's LDS enhance the underwriting process?

EXL's LDS uses AI-powered tools like Underwriter Assist to streamline decision-making and manage unstructured data more effectively.

Where can I find more information about EXL's Life Digital Suite?

More information about EXL's Life Digital Suite can be found on EXL's official website in the product section.

How many clients has EXL's LDS gained recently?

EXL's LDS has gained six new clients in the U.S. and U.K. markets, highlighting its growing adoption.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EXLS Insider Trading Activity

$EXLS insiders have traded $EXLS stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROHIT KAPOOR (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 969,348 shares for an estimated $42,602,132 .

. VIKAS BHALLA (President & Head of Insurance) sold 22,813 shares for an estimated $954,952

ANITA MAHON (EVP & Business Head Healthcare) sold 25,670 shares for an estimated $911,285

AJAY AYYAPPAN (EVP & Gen Counsel/Corp. Sec'y.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,186 shares for an estimated $833,579 .

. MAURIZIO NICOLELLI (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 13,753 shares for an estimated $675,822

JAYNIE M STUDENMUND sold 3,645 shares for an estimated $160,562

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EXLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 211 institutional investors add shares of $EXLS stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced it has been recognized as a Luminary in the Celent New Business and Underwriting Systems: North America Life Insurance Edition report.





The recognition marks the third consecutive year that EXL’s Life Digital Suite™ (LDS) solution, has been honored for its innovation and functionality. In 2022, EXL’s LDS also earned the Luminary honor, and in 2023, EXL won Celent’s XCelent Breadth of Functionality Award for its LifePRO™ platform.





This Celent report evaluated 20 different technology platforms supporting the automation and digitization of the new business and underwriting processes to lower operating costs and improve customer experience. The focus was on new business and underwriting systems currently offered in North America. The Celent evaluation is based on detailed analysis of product offerings and capabilities along with client references and surveys.





“As a modern, low-code, highly configurable system with six new clients in the U.S. and U.K., EXL’s LDS has become a top contender in the new business and underwriting solution market,” states Karen Monks, principal analyst in Celent’s Life Insurance Practice and author of the recent report. “EXL’s continued investment in the product, like Underwriter Assist, a summarization and query tool using GenAI, helps them make insurers’ shortlists.”





EXL’s LDS is a comprehensive digital platform that automates the entire new business and underwriting process from receipt of insurance application through policy issue. Fully interoperable with existing client technologies and pricing systems, the cloud-based solution is built a with simple no code configuration and includes pre-built product templates supporting fully customized agent landing and quote pages, personalized quotes and detailed management dashboards.





“The landscape of the life insurance industry favors fast decisioning and efficient workflows,” said Ajmal Malik, EXL’s vice president and LDS product manager. “At EXL, we empower insurers with fully automated, AI enhanced processes that help underwriters organize and search through unstructured data, streamline decision-making, and allowing them to thrive in this fast-paced environment.”





To read more about the report and to see how EXL compares to its competition, visit



here



. For more information on EXL’s Life Digital Suite, click



here



.







About EXL







EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 57,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit



www.exlservice.com



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.







Contacts









Media







Keith Little





+1 703-598-0980







media.relations@exlservice.com









Investor Relations







John Kristoff





+1 212 209 4613







IR@exlservice.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.