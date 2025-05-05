EXL Named Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025

EXL has been recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Payment Integrity Solutions Assessment 2025.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced that it has been named a Leader and Star Performer in the Everest Group Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix



®



Assessment 2025.





The Everest Group cites EXL’s diverse, adaptable payment integrity solution engagement models, which are integrated with generative AI, natural language processing and machine learning as key drivers of their performance. Using robust data and advanced technology, EXL is able to offer end-to-end payment integrity outcomes for enhanced claim validation, fraud detection and coverage gap analysis.





“Transparency, trust and technology have become the cornerstones of payment integrity as payers and providers increasingly work together to deliver the best possible care,” said Vivek Jetley, president and head of healthcare and life sciences and insurance, EXL. “We are proud to receive the Everest Group Leader designation for the second straight year and also be recognized as one of only two Star Performers in the report. We are looking forward to making new investments in the year ahead to help deliver even more powerful, fully transparent payment integrity solutions to our clients.”





As part of this assessment, Everest Group presented a detailed analysis of 24 payment integrity solutions providers. Firms were evaluated based on their vision, capabilities and market impact. Researchers determine an organization’s positioning based on Everest Group’s annual industry survey tracking interactions with leading industry stakeholders, client reference checks and ongoing analysis of the industry market.





“The payment integrity market is shifting from post-pay recovery to proactive pre-pay accuracy, driven by AI-enabled fraud detection, real-time claims validation, and predictive risk modeling,” says Ankur Verma, vice president at Everest Group. “EXL has responded to these evolving demands with a near-real-time monitoring solution for provider demographics and data integrity, while also adopting outcome-based pricing models in line with client expectations. Combined with improved client feedback, these advancements have positioned EXL as a Leader and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s Payment Integrity Solutions PEAK Matrix



®



Assessment 2025.”





To read more about the report and to see how EXL compares to its competition, click



here



. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the healthcare industry, click



here



.







About EXL







EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 60,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.







About Everest Group







Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix



®



assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix



®



to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.







Contacts









Media







Keith Little





+1 703-598-0980









media.relations@exlservice.com











Investor Relations







John Kristoff





+1 212 209 4613









IR@exlservice.com







