EXL Launches Code Harbor and Smart Agent Assist Solutions in AWS Marketplace for Enhanced AI Integration

EXL launched Code Harbor and Smart Agent Assist on AWS Marketplace, enhancing AI integration and efficiency for various industries.

Quiver AI Summary

EXL, a global data and AI company, has launched its Code Harbor™ and Smart Agent Assist™ solutions in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. This enables customers to easily discover, purchase, and deploy EXL’s AI-driven solutions for code migration and customer service through their AWS accounts, thereby accelerating the integration of AI technologies. Code Harbor streamlines the code migration process using various AI agents, leading to a 35% reduction in migration time and overall cost savings. Meanwhile, Smart Agent Assist improves customer service efficiency by decreasing handling time for agents by 12-15% and reducing service costs by 20%. By offering these solutions through AWS Marketplace, EXL aims to enhance customer workflows and drive innovation across industries such as insurance, healthcare, and finance.

Potential Positives

EXL's Code Harbor and Smart Agent Assist solutions are now available in the AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace, expanding their market reach and accessibility for customers.

The deployment of these AI solutions is expected to significantly accelerate agentic AI integration initiatives, providing a streamlined process for organizations to adopt cutting-edge technology.

Customers utilizing Code Harbor can achieve a 35% reduction in code migration time compared to manual migrations, while Smart Agent Assist typically reduces contact center agent handling time by 12-15%, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.

By centralizing purchasing through AWS accounts, customers gain improved visibility and control over licensing and payments, facilitating a smoother procurement process for AI solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes potential performance results as forward-looking statements, which may create uncertainty regarding the company's ability to deliver on its promises.

There is no disclosed client feedback or case studies, which may raise concerns about the effectiveness and market reception of the new solutions.

The mention of numerous risks associated with the company's operations may deter potential investors or clients who are looking for stability and predictable growth.

FAQ

What is EXL's Code Harbor solution?

EXL's Code Harbor streamlines the code migration process by using AI agents for code comprehension, data cleaning, and validation.

How does Smart Agent Assist improve customer service?

Smart Agent Assist enhances customer service by providing real-time insights, automated summaries, and intent recognition to boost efficiency and personalization.

Where can I access EXL’s solutions?

EXL's Code Harbor and Smart Agent Assist solutions are available on the AWS Marketplace under the AI Agents and Tools category.

What benefits does Code Harbor provide?

Code Harbor reduces code migration time by an average of 35% and lowers compute time and memory usage by 25%.

How does Smart Agent Assist impact service costs?

Smart Agent Assist typically reduces contact center handling time by 12-15%, leading to a potential 20% decrease in service costs.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$EXLS Insider Trading Activity

$EXLS insiders have traded $EXLS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY AYYAPPAN (EVP & Gen Counsel/Corp. Sec'y.) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,040 shares for an estimated $1,176,638 .

. VIKAS BHALLA (President of EXL) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,152,750

ANITA MAHON (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,358 shares for an estimated $924,488 .

. JAYNIE M STUDENMUND sold 14,580 shares for an estimated $692,987

MAURIZIO NICOLELLI (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 13,753 shares for an estimated $675,822

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EXLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 225 institutional investors add shares of $EXLS stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EXLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXLS in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/01/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/27/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EXLS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXLS forecast page.

$EXLS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EXLS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $EXLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $54.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $55.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Puneet Jain from JP Morgan set a target price of $53.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $54.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Surinder Thind from Jefferies set a target price of $57.0 on 01/21/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a global data and AI company, announced the availability of its Code Harbor™ (“Code Harbor”) and Smart Agent Assist™ (“Smart Agent Assist”) solutions in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy AI agents solutions, including EXL’s AI-powered code migration and real-time conversational insights and agent assist solutions, using their AWS accounts, accelerating agentic AI integration initiatives.





EXL’s Code Harbor helps organizations streamline the code migration process by orchestrating multiple AI agents including those for code comprehension, data cleaning, data lineage, code conversion and code validation, resulting in accelerated delivery, reduced costs, and higher accuracy. EXL’s Smart Agent Assist enhances customer service operations by orchestrating multiple intent recognition AI agents with real-time conversational insights, automated call summaries and smart audits that enable customer service centers to deliver personalized and efficient experiences in addition to improving first call resolution, boosting agent productivity and reducing average handling time.





“By offering Code Harbor and Smart Agent Assist in AWS Marketplace, we're providing customers with a highly scalable, efficient and compliant way to embed EXL’s agentic AI solutions into their workflows,” said Anand “Andy” Logani, executive vice president and chief data and AI officer at EXL. “Our customers in insurance, banking and finance, healthcare, retail and other industries are already using these capabilities to improve workflows, reduce costs and deliver better customer experiences, demonstrating the real-world value of our agentic AI solutions.”





Based on internal studies, Code Harbor helps customers reduce code migration time on average by 35% over manual migrations, while reducing code compute time and memory usage generally by 25% and driving a 10% reduction in query plans. Additionally, analysis shows that Smart Agent Assist delivers typically a 12-15% reduction in contact center agent handling time, enhancing overall resource utilization and minimizing after-call work, ordinarily leading to a 20% decrease in service costs.





With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.









To learn more about Code Harbor and Smart Agent Assist in AWS Marketplace, visit



https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/seller-profile?id=4dcbd65f-ce73-4978-80e5-4953047fd369



. To learn more about the new Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit



https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/solutions/ai-agents-and-tools/



.







About EXL







EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 60,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit



www.exlservice.com



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation, recessionary economic trends, and ability to successfully integrate strategic acquisitions, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.









Contacts







Keith Little







media.relations@exlservice.com

















Investor Relations







John Kristoff





+1 212 209 4613







IR@exlservice.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.