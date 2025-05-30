EXL Expands Partnership with Databricks to Launch GenAI-Enabled SAS Migration Solution

EXL enhances partnership with Databricks, launching a GenAI-enabled solution for efficient SAS code migration to Databricks.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data and AI company, expanded its partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, to deploy a GenAI-enabled SAS to Databricks Data Intelligence Platform migration solution. Leveraging EXL’s Code Harbor™ solution, the solution helps enterprises streamline their transition from SAS to Databricks to support enhanced cloud modernization initiatives. EXL has also achieved Select partner status with Databricks to accelerate the development of new AI and GenAI solutions within the Databricks ecosystem.





EXL’s Code Harbor is a GenAI-enabled solution that facilitates the migration of legacy codebases into the modern open-source languages and cloud environments like Databricks Lakehouse. EXL has refined the solution to automate key aspects of SAS to Databricks migration, significantly reducing manual effort while facilitating high-quality code transformation. EXL Code Harbor is designed for multi-industry usage across insurance, banking and healthcare where SAS has traditionally maintained a strong presence. In addition to SAS, the solution also supports migration and assessment of other languages including BTEQ, HQL, PL/SQL, SQL Server and R, in addition to ETL platforms such as Informatica, Alteryx and DataStage. Clients using EXL Code Harbor benefit from EXL's deep domain expertise and advanced AI capabilities while retaining the flexibility to integrate with on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.





A leading global insurance provider recently partnered with EXL to migrate its extensive SAS codebase to the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform using Code Harbor. The client achieved 50% faster migration with minimal manual intervention, improved compliance through comprehensive metadata documentation and drove integration with their governance frameworks.





“The biggest challenge enterprises face when migrating from legacy systems is the time, cost and complexity involved in transforming extensive codebases,” said Anand “Andy” Logani, EXL’s chief digital and AI officer. “By providing an intelligent automation solution with embedded AI agents, clients can now accelerate their migration timelines by up to 50% while reducing manual efforts by 70-80%.”





Unlike traditional migration approaches that rely heavily on manual processes, EXL Code Harbor utilizes an autonomous multi-agent framework to accelerate enterprise-scale code and data transformation. Leveraging Databricks’ Unity Catalog and governance layer, the SAS to Databricks solution accelerator ensures enterprise-grade discoverability, traceability and compliance across every annotation asset. By automating the manual effort involved in assessing, writing and optimizing code, the solution transforms the entire migration process, leading to faster delivery, reduced costs and improved accuracy.





More information about EXL Code Harbor can be found



here



.





About EXL





EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 60,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit





www.exlservice.com





.









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.









Contacts









Media







Keith Little





+1 703-598-0980









media.relations@exlservice.com











Investor Relations







John Kristoff





+1 212 209 4613









IR@exlservice.com







