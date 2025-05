EXL Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Data and AI Solutions

EXL has been named a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data and AI, enhancing its offerings and client capabilities.

$EXLS Insider Trading Activity

$EXLS insiders have traded $EXLS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY AYYAPPAN (EVP & Gen Counsel/Corp. Sec'y.) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,040 shares for an estimated $1,176,638 .

. VIKAS BHALLA (President of EXL) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,152,750

ANITA MAHON (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,358 shares for an estimated $924,488 .

. JAYNIE M STUDENMUND sold 14,580 shares for an estimated $692,987

MAURIZIO NICOLELLI (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 13,753 shares for an estimated $675,822

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$EXLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 236 institutional investors add shares of $EXLS stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$EXLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXLS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $EXLS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $EXLS forecast page.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data and AI company, announced it has been recognized as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data and AI. This designation acknowledges EXL’s advanced capabilities in helping clients manage data across systems and build transformative analytics and AI solutions on Microsoft platforms.





This designation highlights EXL’s technology capabilities, high-level digital talent, and proven track record for enabling customer success with Microsoft products and platforms. Through close collaboration with Microsoft, EXL is uniquely positioned to deploy innovative tools and solutions for its clients.





“We’re always looking for ways to better serve our clients data and AI goals,” said Baljinder Singh, executive vice president and global chief information officer at EXL. “Receiving this Microsoft Solutions Partner designation is yet another advancement in how we’re able to help deliver better customer experiences, data-driven decisions, and AI-powered operating models.”





As part of this accreditation, EXL has expanded its digital offerings in Microsoft Azure Marketplace, launching three innovative solutions that demonstrate the company’s industry expertise in data and AI.







EXL Code Harbor™ - Code Harbor is a Generative AI-powered solution leveraging multi-agent framework that accelerates the platform migration journey, as well as enhances data and code governance. It leverages multiple agents designed specifically for code assessment, code conversion, optimization, governance, data lineage and automated testing. It addresses the manual effort involved in the large-scale transformation process, resulting in accelerated delivery, reduced costs, and higher accuracy. Learn more about the Code Harbor listing



here



.



EXL Value-Based Care Analytics Solution - Value-Based Care (VBC) shifts the healthcare focus from volume to value, prioritizing quality outcomes and cost efficiency over traditional fee-for-service models. To succeed in VBC, providers managing global or partial patient risk require advanced analytics solutions. At EXL, we empower healthcare providers with data-driven insights, AI, and cloud technologies to excel in value-based care initiatives. Learn more about the VBC listing



here











EXL Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) - plays a vital role in maintaining financial stability and streamlining operations. A well-optimized RCM process—from patient registration to final payment—helps minimize denials, accelerate collections, and improve overall financial health. EXL leverages its deep expertise in healthcare and AI to optimize the revenue cycle management operations. The solutions seamlessly integrate into customers Azure Cloud environment, enhancing financial performance, reducing denials, and improving operational efficiency. Learn more about the listing



here



.











“Our collaboration with EXL is centered on helping organizations reimagine how they use data and AI to solve real-world challenges,” said Irina Ghose, managing director, Microsoft India & South Asia. “By combining Microsoft’s cloud and AI capabilities with EXL’s solutions, we’re enabling businesses to move faster, operate smarter, and unlock new opportunities for growth.”





“Achieving this recognition as a Microsoft Solutions Partner reinforces our commitment to driving success through strong partnerships and innovative technology,” said Singh. “We are excited to continue elevating our transformational solutions we provide as part of the Microsoft ecosystem.”





EXL reimagines what is possible with Microsoft Azure, helping to reshape how companies can build smarter, faster, AI-driven enterprises. Learn more about our Azure Marketplace listings



here



.







About EXL







EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 60,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit



www.exlservice.com



.









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.









Contacts









Media







Keith Little





+1 703-598-0980









media.relations@exlservice.com











Investor Relations







John Kristoff





+1 212 209 4613









IR@exlservice.com







