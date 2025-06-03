EXL Achieves AWS Generative AI Competency to Enhance AI Solutions for Businesses

EXL has achieved AWS Generative AI Competency, enhancing its AI solutions for various industries, including insurance and finance.

EXL, a prominent data and AI company, has been awarded the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency, recognizing its expertise in delivering generative AI solutions. This designation positions EXL among a select group of AWS recommended partners able to help businesses leverage generative AI for innovation and improved operational efficiency. EXL's senior vice president highlighted the company's commitment to AI innovation, emphasizing generative AI's transformative impact on various industries. In conjunction with this recognition, EXL has launched five advanced solutions on the AWS Marketplace, including models tailored for the insurance industry and services for code migration and property insights, all aimed at enhancing client operations and improving customer experiences. This achievement further solidifies EXL's partnership with AWS in driving technological advancements for businesses.

Potential Positives

EXL has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency, recognizing its expertise in delivering advanced GenAI solutions.

This designation positions EXL among a select group of organizations recommended by AWS, enhancing its credibility as a trusted partner for clients seeking AI solutions.

EXL's launch of five new cutting-edge solutions in the AWS Marketplace demonstrates its leadership in applied AI and its commitment to innovation.

The achievement underscores EXL’s ability to help businesses drive innovation and improve operational efficiencies through generative AI, potentially leading to increased client demand and revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

Achievement of the AWS Generative AI Competency may raise expectations for EXL's future performance, creating pressure to deliver on promises in a rapidly evolving AI market.

The cautionary statement highlights significant uncertainties related to EXL's operations, including risks related to maintaining client demand and managing costs, which could negatively impact future performance.

The release does not provide specific metrics or data to quantify the success or market impact of the newly launched solutions, which may leave stakeholders questioning their effectiveness.

FAQ

What is the AWS Generative AI Competency?

The AWS Generative AI Competency recognizes EXL as a trusted partner with expertise in delivering generative AI solutions.

How does EXL's achievement benefit clients?

EXL’s achievement allows clients to leverage advanced generative AI capabilities for innovation and operational efficiencies.

What are some of EXL's new AI solutions?

EXL launched five solutions, including EXL Insurance LLM™, EXL Code Harbor™, and EXL Property Insights™ to enhance various business operations.

Who can benefit from EXL's AI-powered solutions?

Industries such as insurance, healthcare, banking, and retail can benefit from EXL's AI-powered solutions to improve decision-making and efficiency.

Where can I find more information about EXL's services?

More information about EXL’s AWS Generative AI Competency and services can be found on their official website.

$EXLS Insider Trading Activity

$EXLS insiders have traded $EXLS stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EXLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AJAY AYYAPPAN (EVP & Gen Counsel/Corp. Sec'y.) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 23,040 shares for an estimated $1,176,638 .

. VIKAS BHALLA (President of EXL) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,152,750

ANITA MAHON (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,358 shares for an estimated $924,488 .

. JAYNIE M STUDENMUND sold 14,580 shares for an estimated $692,987

MAURIZIO NICOLELLI (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold 13,753 shares for an estimated $675,822

$EXLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 237 institutional investors add shares of $EXLS stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EXLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EXLS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025

NEW YORK, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data and AI company, announced it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Generative AI Competency within the AWS Partner Network (APN). The designation recognizes EXL as a trusted AWS Partner with deep domain expertise and proven success in delivering generative AI (GenAI) solutions, positioning the company among a select group of organizations recommended by AWS to customers seeking advanced GenAI capabilities.





The AWS Generative AI Competency validates EXL’s ability to help businesses harness the power of GenAI to drive innovation, improve decision-making, and enhance operational efficiencies. This achievement underscores EXL’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions that empower enterprises across industries to unlock new levels of growth and transformation.





“Our achievement of this competency highlights EXL’s relentless focus on pushing the boundaries of AI innovation,” said Sumit Baluja, senior vice president and global head of EXL’s ecosystem channels. “GenAI is fundamentally reshaping industries, and we’re proud to be at the forefront—partnering with our clients to unlock new value through data and AI.”





As part of this designation, EXL has expanded its digital offerings in the AWS Marketplace, launching five cutting-edge solutions that demonstrate the company’s leadership in applied AI:









EXL Insurance LLM



™ is an industry-specific large language model built for the insurance industry. Unlike generic AI models, it is fine-tuned with proprietary insurance datasets, using deep domain knowledge of industry-specific processes, enabling high-precision claims adjudication, and automating key workflows.



EXL Insurance LLM ™ is an industry-specific large language model built for the insurance industry. Unlike generic AI models, it is fine-tuned with proprietary insurance datasets, using deep domain knowledge of industry-specific processes, enabling high-precision claims adjudication, and automating key workflows.





EXL Code Harbor



™ is a generative AI-powered service leveraging a multi-agent conversion framework that accelerates the migration of legacy codebases to novel and open-source languages, as well as enhancing data and code governance. It leverages the modular capability of code conversion and optimization, code governance and documentation, and automated testing to convert the client's codebase. It addresses the manual effort involved in writing and optimizing code to transform the process, resulting in accelerated delivery, reduced costs, and higher accuracy.



EXL Code Harbor ™ is a generative AI-powered service leveraging a multi-agent conversion framework that accelerates the migration of legacy codebases to novel and open-source languages, as well as enhancing data and code governance. It leverages the modular capability of code conversion and optimization, code governance and documentation, and automated testing to convert the client's codebase. It addresses the manual effort involved in writing and optimizing code to transform the process, resulting in accelerated delivery, reduced costs, and higher accuracy.





EXL Property Insights



™ leverages AI and machine learning to provide accurate, real-time insights for underwriting, marketing, and claims. The solution extracts property attributes from high-resolution aerial imagery and combines it with additional property-level features that influence risk. With these insights, insurers can better evaluate and develop risk models and combine individual peril scores into an overall risk score.



EXL Property Insights ™ leverages AI and machine learning to provide accurate, real-time insights for underwriting, marketing, and claims. The solution extracts property attributes from high-resolution aerial imagery and combines it with additional property-level features that influence risk. With these insights, insurers can better evaluate and develop risk models and combine individual peril scores into an overall risk score.





EXL Paymentor



℠ is an AI-powered collections and receivables platform that has enhanced over 40 million global engagements by personalizing customer outreach, optimizing strategies, and accelerating settlements. Its multilingual conversational AI, omni-channel capabilities, and real-time analytics enhance communication, decision-making, and collection efficiency.



EXL Paymentor ℠ is an AI-powered collections and receivables platform that has enhanced over 40 million global engagements by personalizing customer outreach, optimizing strategies, and accelerating settlements. Its multilingual conversational AI, omni-channel capabilities, and real-time analytics enhance communication, decision-making, and collection efficiency.





EXL Smart Agent Assist



™ is an AI-powered solution that enhances customer service operations with real-time conversational insights and automation. By leveraging GenAI and advanced natural language processing, it empowers contact center agents to deliver personalized, efficient support—improving first call resolution, boosting agent productivity, and reducing average handling time. With automated post-call summaries and real-time recommendations, it drives better customer experience and retention. The solution seamlessly integrates with existing customer relationship management systems, telephony systems, knowledge bases, and third-party platforms for fast, disruption-free implementation.











This achievement further strengthens EXL’s collaboration with AWS, powering innovation that helps clients modernize, personalize experiences, and uncover new revenue opportunities through AI.





More information about EXL’s AWS Generative AI Competency status and its comprehensive range of data and AI solutions can be found



here



.







About EXL







EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 60,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit



www.exlservice.com



.









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.









Contacts









Media







Keith Little





+1 703-598-0980







media.relations@exlservice.com









Investor Relations







John Kristoff





+1 212 209 4613







IR@exlservice.com





