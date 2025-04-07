EXK Inks Deal to Acquire Minera Kolpa to Boost Production Profile

Endeavour Silver Corporation EXK has entered into an agreement to acquire Compañia Minera Kolpa S.A. for a total consideration of $145 million. With this move, EXK will add the promising Kolpa mine located in Huancavelica Province, Peru, taking its tally of producing mines to three and marking its foray in the country. Kolpa is expected to boost Endeavour Silver’s production profile by approximately 5 million silver equivalent (AgEq) ounces. This move is consistent with the company’s plan to become a senior silver producer.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025, subject to clearance of regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Kolpa to Boost EXK’s Production Profile and Mark Entry in Peru

Minera Kolpa, a silver-focused polymetallic mining company, directly or indirectly holds mining rights to 143 mining concessions and claims covering 25,177 hectares and one beneficiation concession covering 366 hectares. The land package remains underexplored, with only approximately 10% of the claims worked to date, with multiple targets identified for future exploration by Minera Kolpa exploration geologists.

Kolpa has rich deposits of silver, lead, zinc and copper, which are mined using underground mining methods that align well with Endeavour Silver’s technical expertise in underground mining.

Kolpa has been in continuous production for more than 25 years. The operation has undergone numerous throughput expansions. It has a concentrator plant with a current capacity of 1,800 tons per day (tpd), with scope of expansion to 2,500 tpd.

Kolpa produced approximately 5.1 million silver equivalent ounces in 2024. This consists of 2 million ounces of silver, 19,820 tons of lead, 12,554 tons of zinc and 518 tons of copper.

Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier silver producer with two high-grade, underground silver- gold mines in Mexico (Guanacevi and Bolañitos). In 2024, the company produced 7.6 million silver-equivalent ounces.

EXK is developing the Terronera project in Mexico, which is scheduled for wet commissioning in the second quarter of 2025. With Terronera’s projected average annual production of 4 million ounces of silver and 38,000 ounces of gold (or around 7 million silver equivalent ounces), it is set to nearly double Endeavor Silver’s current production. The company has five other projects with solid growth opportunities across Mexico, Chile and USA.

The addition of Kolpa marks a strategic step in Endeavour Silver’s plan to become a senior silver producer. In addition to boosting EXK’s production profile, Kolpa is expected to establish a strategic foothold for the company for future acquisitions in Peru, which is the third-largest silver production country after Mexico and China.

Financing Structure for EXK’s Kolpa Deal

The total consideration comprises $80 million payable in cash and $65 million payable in EXK shares on closing of the transaction. Endeavour Silver will also make $10 million in contingent payments, payable in cash, based on the NI 43-101 resource estimate above 100 million silver equivalent ounces.

Endeavour Silver intends to fund the cash consideration through a combination of cash, net proceeds from a streaming agreement entered into with Versamet Royalties Corporation for copper produced from Kolpa and a bought deal financing of $45 million.

Endeavour Silver Stock’s Price Performance

EXK shares have gained 10.2% over the past year against the industry's 7.4% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EXK’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Endeavour Silver currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, Idaho Strategic Resources IDR and Hawkins HWKN. Each of these stocks currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $6.95 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 46.6%. Carpenter Technology shares gained 88.1% in the last year.

Idaho Strategic Resources has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 77.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Idaho Strategic’s 2025 earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 16.4%. IDR shares jumped 66% in the last year.

Hawkins has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hawkins’ 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.00 per share, implying year-over-year growth of 11.4%. HWKN stock gained 35% in the last year.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Endeavour Silver Corporation (EXK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (IDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.