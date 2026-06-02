BioTech
XCUR

Exicure Receives Nasdaq Delinquency Notice; Stock Down

June 02, 2026 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Exicure, Inc. (XCUR), an early-stage biotechnology company, announced that it received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq on May 28, 2026, stating the company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing rules due to the delayed filing of its quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Exicure noted that the delay was primarily due to the additional time required following changes in the financial reporting personnel and related filing procedures.

Following that, on May 29, 2026, the company filed its quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Commission and expects to have regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule.

XCUR has traded between $2.62 and $10.80 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $3.33, up 4.39%.

In the pre-market, XCUR is down 3.90% at $3.20.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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