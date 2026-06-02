Exicure Receives Nasdaq Delinquency Notice; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Exicure, Inc. (XCUR), an early-stage biotechnology company, announced that it received a notification letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq on May 28, 2026, stating the company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing rules due to the delayed filing of its quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Exicure noted that the delay was primarily due to the additional time required following changes in the financial reporting personnel and related filing procedures.

Following that, on May 29, 2026, the company filed its quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Commission and expects to have regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule.

XCUR has traded between $2.62 and $10.80 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $3.33, up 4.39%.

In the pre-market, XCUR is down 3.90% at $3.20.

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