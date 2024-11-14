Exicure enters into purchase agreements for $1.3M

The company states: “Exicure (XCUR) has historically been an early-stage biotechnology company focused on developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. In September 2022, the Company announced a significant reduction in force, suspension of preclinical activities and halting of all research and development, and that the Company was exploring strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value. In an agreement dated November 6, 2024 and executed on November 12, 2024, the Company agreed to sell and issue to HiTron Systems Inc. 433,333 shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, for $1.3 million, at a purchase price of $3.00 per share. The closing of this transaction is expected to occur within 10 days from its execution. On November 13, 2024, in a subsequent agreement, the Company agreed to sell and issue to HiTron 2,900,000 additional shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, for $8.7 million, at a purchase price of $3.00 per share. The closing of the investment pursuant to this subsequent agreement is conditioned on stockholder approval, among other customary conditions.”

