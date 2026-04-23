Exicure To Co-develop Burixafor With Adbiotech For Multiple Indications

(RTTNews) - Exicure Inc. (XCUR), an early-stage biotechnology company, announced on Thursday a co-development agreement with Korean biotechnology company Adbiotech Co. Ltd., for combination therapies with Burixafor in treating haematological indications.

Burixafor (GPC-100) is an investigational drug developed to treat varied indications such as sickle cell disease (SCD), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and solid tumors. It previously completed a successful Phase 2 clinical trial for multiple myeloma, and is currently being explored for other haematological indications.

As part of the agreement, Adbiotech will conduct in vitro studies for preclinical validation and translational research, while Exicure is expected to lead clinical and regulatory strategy for the drug's development.

The companies are directing efforts toward studies enabling an investigational new drug (IND) submission for burixafor.

XCUR is currently trading at $3.64, up 0.05%.

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