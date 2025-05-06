Exelon Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Chicago, Illinois-based Exelon Corporation (EXC) is a utility services holding company that distributes, transmits, and sells electricity and natural gas. Valued at a market cap of $46.4 billion, the company serves residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, public authorities and electric railroads, and transportation customers.

Shares of this utility company have outpaced the broader market over the past 52 weeks. EXC has rallied 23% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 10.2%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 22.2%, compared to SPX’s 3.9% downtick.

Zooming in further, EXC has also outperformed the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU) 16.3% gain over the past 52 weeks and 5.1% rise on a YTD basis.

On May 1, EXC's shares closed down marginally after its Q1 earnings release, despite reporting strong financial results. The company posted revenue of $6.7 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.92, which handily surpassed Wall Street estimates. Adding to the positives, its revenue improved 11.1% compared to the year-ago quarter, while its adjusted EPS advanced 35.3%, thanks to strong growth in adjusted operating earnings across all of its reportable segments. Although the number of electric customers declined year-over-year, its electric revenue, however, grew 3.2%, reaching $2.1 billion.

Exelon reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.64 to $2.74, and maintained its operating EPS compounded annual growth target of 5% to 7% through 2028.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect EXC’s EPS to grow 7.6% year over year to $2.69. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy” which is based on seven “Strong Buy,” 10 “Hold,” and one “Strong Sell” rating.

This configuration is slightly less bullish than a month ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating.

On May 1, Evercore Inc. (EVR) analyst Durgesh Chopra maintained a “Hold” rating on EXC and set a price target of $51, which indicates a 10.9% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $47.87 represents a 4.1% premium from EXC’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $52 suggests an upside potential of 13%.

