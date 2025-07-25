Exelon to Release Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Exelon Corporation EXC is scheduled to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.2% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Key Factors That Might Have Impacted EXC's Q2 Performance

Exelon’s second-quarter earnings are expected to have continued to benefit from its reduction in volumetric risk, as nearly 78% of its distribution revenues are decoupled.



The company's rate case efforts might have improved its bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. New gas and electric rates were implemented in EXC's service areas during the first and prior quarters, which ought to have had a favorable impact on its performance.



The bottom line is expected to have benefited from ongoing energy efficiency programs and rising demand from data centers. EXC might have also gained from a large urban footprint in the densely populated regions and its cost-saving initiatives.

Q2 Expectations for EXC

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 43 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 8.5%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $5.83 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 8.7%.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Exelon this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.



Exelon Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Exelon Corporation price-eps-surprise | Exelon Corporation Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -11.58%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Exelon carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors may consider the following players from the same industry as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



Eversource Energy ES is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on July 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



ES’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 5.66%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 95 cents per share.



IDACORP IDA is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on July 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



IDA’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.13%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at $1.71 per share.



Xcel Energy XEL is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports second-quarter results on July 31. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.76% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



XEL’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.79%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pinned at 62 cents per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 14.8%.





