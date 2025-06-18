Exelon to Gain From Investments and Cost Management Initiatives

Exelon Corporation EXC, with its investments in regulated utility operations for grid modernization, electric transmission and effective cost-saving efforts to better serve its customers, is expected to be a consistent performer in its industry over the long run.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is exposed to risks like the failure of equipment or facilities used in delivery systems.

Tailwinds Favoring Exelon

Exelon makes significant investments in infrastructure projects, with plans to spend more than $38 billion on regulated utility operations between 2025 and 2028. The new capital expenditure represents a 10% increase over the previous plan and will be used to meet customer needs and maintain grid reliability. The company intends to invest $21.7 billion in electric distribution, $12.6 billion in electric transmission, and $3.8 billion in gas delivery between 2025 and 2028.



Systematic investments will ensure rate-based growth of about 7.4% from 2024 to 2028. The approved electric and natural gas distribution rates will increase the company's revenues and profitability.



Exelon serves more than 10 million customers in its service territories. Utility customers in its service areas benefited from tax reforms, energy efficiency programs and cost-saving measures. It continues to manage expenses efficiently, keeping costs below the rate of inflation, which benefits customers.

Headwinds Faced by Exelon

The failure of the equipment or facilities used in the delivery systems could disrupt electric transmission, as well as electric and natural gas supply, resulting in revenue losses, increased maintenance and capital expenses. Failures in equipment or facilities, particularly if the smart grid or other technologies in the service territory fail to work as intended, could disrupt uninterrupted services to customers, potentially harming financial outcomes.



Extreme weather conditions or storm damage may put a strain on transmission and distribution systems, communication systems and technologies, resulting in higher maintenance and capital expenditures and reducing each company's capacity to meet peak customer demands.

EXC Stock Price Movement

In the past six months, EXC shares have rallied 14% compared with the industry’s growth of 7.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

