Exelixis, Inc. Reports Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $210.47 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $159.62 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Exelixis, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $232.76 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $610.81 million from $555.45 million last year.

Exelixis, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $210.47 Mln. vs. $159.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $610.81 Mln vs. $555.45 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 2.525 B To $ 2.625 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.