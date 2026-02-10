Exelixis, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $244.52 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $139.86 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Exelixis, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $259.46 million or $0.94 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $598.66 million from $566.75 million last year.

Exelixis, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

2026 Financial Guidance:- Total revenues - $2.525 billion - $2.625 billion

