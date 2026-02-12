EXEL or LQDA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector might want to consider either Exelixis (EXEL) or Liquidia Corporation (LQDA). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Exelixis has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Liquidia Corporation has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that EXEL likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than LQDA has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

EXEL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.65, while LQDA has a forward P/E of 62.04. We also note that EXEL has a PEG ratio of 0.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LQDA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.13.

Another notable valuation metric for EXEL is its P/B ratio of 5.33. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, LQDA has a P/B of 158.47.

Based on these metrics and many more, EXEL holds a Value grade of B, while LQDA has a Value grade of D.

EXEL sticks out from LQDA in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that EXEL is the better option right now.

