EXE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.77, changing hands as low as $101.64 per share. Expand Energy Corp shares are currently trading down about 6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXE's low point in its 52 week range is $69.12 per share, with $123.345 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.99. The EXE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

