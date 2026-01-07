EXE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $107.64, changing hands as high as $108.29 per share. Expand Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EXE's low point in its 52 week range is $91.015 per share, with $126.6205 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $107.56. The EXE DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

