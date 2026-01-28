Exco Technologies Reveals Increase In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Exco Technologies (XTC.TO) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.83 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $4.25 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $149.52 million from $143.57 million last year.

Exco Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.83 Mln. vs. $4.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $149.52 Mln vs. $143.57 Mln last year.

