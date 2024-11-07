Exco Technologies to Release Q4 Financial Results

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) has released an update.
Exco Technologies Limited, a global supplier of innovative technologies for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries, is set to release its fourth-quarter financial results on November 27, 2024. With operations spanning 21 locations in 9 countries, the company employs approximately 5,000 people and serves a diverse customer base.
For further insights into TSE:XTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZGD, HGGG: 2 Gold ETFs with More than 20% Expected Returns, According to Analysts
- Immunic Reports Q3 Earnings and Provides Corporate Update
- Icahn to Boost Stake in CVR Energy to 81% by Cutting IEP’s Dividend
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.