Exco Technologies to Release Q4 Financial Results

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) has released an update.

Exco Technologies Limited, a global supplier of innovative technologies for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries, is set to release its fourth-quarter financial results on November 27, 2024. With operations spanning 21 locations in 9 countries, the company employs approximately 5,000 people and serves a diverse customer base.

