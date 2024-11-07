News & Insights

Exco Technologies to Release Q4 Financial Results

November 07, 2024 — 10:38 am EST

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) has released an update.

Exco Technologies Limited, a global supplier of innovative technologies for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries, is set to release its fourth-quarter financial results on November 27, 2024. With operations spanning 21 locations in 9 countries, the company employs approximately 5,000 people and serves a diverse customer base.

