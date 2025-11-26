Exco Technologies Q4 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Exco Technologies (XTC.TO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled C$8.23 million, or C$0.22 per share. This compares with C$7.73 million, or C$0.20 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to C$150.70 million from C$155.45 million last year.

Exco Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$8.23 Mln. vs. C$7.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.22 vs. C$0.20 last year. -Revenue: C$150.70 Mln vs. C$155.45 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.