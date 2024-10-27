News & Insights

Excite Technology Boosts Growth in Cyber and Forensics

October 27, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Cipherpoint Ltd (AU:EXT) has released an update.

Excite Technology Services Ltd reports a successful quarter with increased customer receipts of $1.99M and reduced operating costs, highlighting strategic growth in cyber and digital forensics sectors. The company is set to broaden its market reach following the acquisition of CBIT Pty Ltd, alongside constructing Australia’s first Cyber and Digital Forensics Tactical Training Facility. These moves are poised to enhance Excite’s service offerings and financial stability.

