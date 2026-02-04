Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) Price Target Increased by 10.06% to 103.88

The average one-year price target for Exchange Income (TSX:EIF) has been revised to $103.88 / share. This is an increase of 10.06% from the prior estimate of $94.39 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $126.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.43% from the latest reported closing price of $100.44 / share.

Exchange Income Maintains 2.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.63%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exchange Income. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 22.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIF is 0.21%, an increase of 10.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.79% to 1,472K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 754K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares , representing an increase of 5.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIF by 18.47% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 145K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares , representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIF by 18.97% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 116K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 108K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIF by 23.27% over the last quarter.

HAIDX - Harbor Diversified International All Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 45K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares , representing a decrease of 13.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIF by 19.41% over the last quarter.

