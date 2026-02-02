Exchange Bank Reveals Drop In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Exchange Bank (EXSR) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $8.75 million, or $5.11 per share. This compares with $8.80 million, or $5.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $33.36 million from $31.91 million last year.

Exchange Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.75 Mln. vs. $8.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.11 vs. $5.14 last year. -Revenue: $33.36 Mln vs. $31.91 Mln last year.

