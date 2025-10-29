Exchange Bank Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Exchange Bank (EXSR) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $8.55 million, or $4.99 per share. This compares with $4.94 million, or $2.88 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.8% to $23.28 million from $19.94 million last year.

Exchange Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

