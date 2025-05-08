Bitcoin Magazine



An Excerpt From I Am Not Your Bruh: Parenting Is Progress, Not Perfection

Parenting isn’t rocket science. It’s much harder. With all due respect to rocket scientists, the implications of a failed launch are far less consequential than a failed parenting strategy.

Progress is a more attainable goal to strive for, and taking steps that lead to meaningful change is all you can really hope for. Parenting is the most challenging and most rewarding responsibility afforded to us in this life. Imagine bringing a whole entire human being into this world who is a literal piece of you and not being awed by such a profound blessing. Your family is your biggest flex.

Still, perfection is a trap. If you expect perfect days, perfect moods, perfect meals, or perfect discipline, you’re setting yourself up for disappointment. Children don’t need perfect parents. They need present parents who are committed to growing right alongside them.

In the everyday struggles and triumphs of life, the small moments matter most: an encouraging word after a tough day, the consistency of a hug even after a tantrum, the patience to listen when it’s easier to scold. Progress means showing up a little better today than you did yesterday, and giving yourself (and your kids) the grace to fail forward.

Parenting is not about reaching some final destination of mastery—it’s about the journey. And every small, intentional step forward is a victory worth celebrating.

