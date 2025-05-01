Bitcoin Magazine



An Excerpt from I Am Not Your Bruh: Parenting in a Changing World

Parenting is hard work. Sound parenting, the philosophy we explore in this book, is even harder. Throughout these pages you’ll find practical tools which, if implemented, can make a significant impact on your children. These are not abstract theories or unqualified opinions. This is what my wife Danielle and I have been practicing and the foundation we’ve built our entire parenting strategy around for the past 16 years.

Everyone’s experience is dynamic. Not all kids are the same and there is only so much nuance that can be packed into a single book. At the end of the day, you must exercise your best judgment as you attempt to experiment with these suggestions. Your unique situation and active discernment is required with each tactic you decide to try in your own home.

I also want to encourage you to challenge these ideas against competing parental strategies and question the logic behind the advice throughout this book. We certainly did! You are not going to read one book and have it all figured out. That said, if this is the only book you pore over, I want to ensure you handle each word you read with the same level of care I have attempted to put into these pages, if only because parenting is not for the faint of heart.

We have a duty to pursue hope for the sake of the next generation—we’ve got kids to raise after all. Despite the challenges we face as we find ourselves raising children in this brave new world, there is also an abundance of opportunity if we are willing to seek it out. Learning to embrace this simple truth will allow you to rise to the occasion and begin to anticipate the dynamics of our evolving landscape while more effectively confronting every new challenge.

You’ve got kids. You are the parent; they are the child. No one else will come close to being the mom or dad your children truly need. And that’s a responsibility worth rising to, every single day.

