News & Insights

Stocks

Excelsior Mining Rebrands as Gunnison Copper Corp.

November 12, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) has released an update.

Excelsior Mining is rebranding to Gunnison Copper Corp. and will start trading under the new name and stock symbol ‘GCU’ on November 14, 2024. The company is focused on mineral exploration and development, with key projects in Arizona, including the Gunnison Copper Project and the Johnson Camp Mine.

For further insights into TSE:MIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.