Excelsior Mining Rebrands as Gunnison Copper Corp.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) has released an update.

Excelsior Mining is rebranding to Gunnison Copper Corp. and will start trading under the new name and stock symbol ‘GCU’ on November 14, 2024. The company is focused on mineral exploration and development, with key projects in Arizona, including the Gunnison Copper Project and the Johnson Camp Mine.

For further insights into TSE:MIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.