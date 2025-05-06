Excelliance MOS Adopts Silvaco's DTCO Flow for Next-Generation Silicon Carbide Power Device Development

Excelliance MOS adopts Silvaco's DTCO flow to enhance SiC power device development, improving efficiency and accuracy in simulations.

Quiver AI Summary

Silvaco Group, Inc., a provider of TCAD and EDA software, has announced that Excelliance MOS has adopted its Design Technology Co-Optimization (DTCO) flow, incorporating Victory TCAD and UTMOST IV tools, to expedite the development of next-generation Silicon Carbide (SiC) power devices. With the rising demand for efficient power electronics, Excelliance MOS aims to enhance its research and development capabilities using Silvaco’s advanced platform, which allows for accurate modeling of SiC technologies. The integration of Victory Process, Victory Device simulators, and the design-of-experiments interface Victory DoE provides a comprehensive environment for streamlining device performance optimization and accelerating development timelines. Both companies emphasized the importance of these tools in achieving faster simulation and analysis, ultimately facilitating the rapid introduction of innovative power solutions to the market.

Potential Positives

Excelliance MOS adopting Silvaco's DTCO flow signifies strong demand for Silvaco's innovative technology in the growing market for high-efficiency power electronics.

The partnership highlights the effectiveness of Silvaco’s simulation tools, potentially attracting new clients in the semiconductor and power device sectors.

Silvaco’s advanced simulation capabilities, including Victory TCAD and UTMOST IV, position the company as a leader in accelerating the development of next-generation Silicon Carbide power devices.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is Silvaco Group, Inc. known for?

Silvaco Group, Inc. is a leading provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions for semiconductor design and digital twin modeling.

How is Excelliance MOS utilizing Silvaco's solutions?

Excelliance MOS is using Silvaco's DTCO flow, including Victory TCAD and UTMOST IV, to accelerate Silicon Carbide power device development.

What advantages does Victory DoE provide?

Victory DoE allows rapid exploration of process variations, enhancing the speed and efficiency of designing next-generation SiC devices.

What are the key features of Silvaco's simulation solutions?

Silvaco's solutions offer streamlined interfaces, automation capabilities, and comprehensive design-of-experiments support for efficient engineering innovation.

What markets does Silvaco serve?

Silvaco serves markets like power devices, automotive, memory, photonics, IoT, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SVCO Insider Trading Activity

$SVCO insiders have traded $SVCO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SVCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC GUICHARD (See Remarks) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $179,855

KATHERINE S. NGAI-PESIC sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $126,620

YELENA I. PESIC sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $75,991

ILLIYA I. PESIC sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $73,156

RYAN A BENTON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 168 shares for an estimated $777

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SVCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $SVCO stock to their portfolio, and 29 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$SVCO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SVCO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SVCO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SVCO forecast page.

Full Release



SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Silvaco Group, Inc.





(“Silvaco”) (NASDAQ: SVCO), a leading provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, today announced that



Excelliance MOS



has adopted Silvaco’s DTCO (Design Technology Co-Optimization) flow, including Victory TCAD™ and UTMOST IV™, to accelerate the development of its next-generation Silicon Carbide (SiC) power devices.





As demand for high-efficiency power electronics continues to grow, Excelliance MOS is leveraging Silvaco’s advanced DTCO platform to streamline research and development for cutting-edge SiC technology. Silvaco’s Victory Process™ and Victory Device™ simulators provide realistic process and accurate device simulation, including support for SiC-specific phenomena such as anisotropic oxidation and mobility, enabling precise modeling of next-generation devices.





“Building efficient power devices requires an integrated TCAD simulation and SPICE modeling environment,” said Eric Guichard, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the TCAD business unit at Silvaco. “Our DTCO flow—combining Victory TCAD with UTMOST IV SPICE modeling and Victory DoE™—provides Excelliance MOS with a powerful, user-friendly solution that enhances device and circuit performance optimization and reduces development time.”





"Silvaco’s DTCO solution provides our team the accuracy and efficiency we need to push the boundaries of SiC device and circuit design," said Fermi Liu, Director of R&D Department at Excelliance MOS. "With Silvaco’s DTCO flow combining Victory TCAD and UTMOST IV, we can simulate, analyze, and refine device performance faster than ever, helping us bring innovative power solutions to market more rapidly."





The inclusion of Victory DoE, Silvaco’s intuitive design-of-experiments interface, allows for rapid exploration of process variations, while UTMOST IV delivers automated electrical measurements and SPICE model extraction to speed up characterization and circuit-level modeling. Together, these tools enable Excelliance MOS to efficiently design, simulate, and refine next generation SiC devices.





Silvaco’s simulation solutions are technology-agnostic and support a wide range of applications, including power, memory, photonics, CMOS, and display technologies. With user-centric features such as streamlined interfaces, automation capabilities, and comprehensive DoE support, Silvaco’s tools empower engineers to innovate with greater speed and accuracy.







About Silvaco Group, Inc.







Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Learn more at



silvaco.com



.







Contacts







Media Relations:





Tiffany Behany,



press@silvaco.com







Investor Relations:





Greg McNiff,



investors@silvaco.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.