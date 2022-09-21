Excellence Capitalism & Anti-ESG ETFs

ESG investing, which had exploded in popularity over the past few years, is facing a backlash lately. Flows into ESG ETFs have faltered this year as performance has suffered due to too much tech exposure and low allocation to energy stocks.

There is increasing regulatory scrutiny as well amid allegations of greenwashing and mislabeling of products as ESG.

Strive Asset Management, backed by high profile investors like Peter Thiel and Bill Ackman, wants to remove politics from investing and promote excellence capitalism. The “anti-woke” firm says large asset managers push divisive social and political agendas, which cause companies to underperform and harm investors’ interests.

The US energy industry was the most impacted by the rise in ESG investing as it vastly reduced investments in domestic oil and gas exploration and production. The firm recently launched the Strive U.S. Energy ETF Energy ETF DRLL, which would use its shareholder-voting power to encourage energy companies to “drill more and frack more.”

DRLL has already gathered about $330 million in assets within six weeks of its launch. Exxon Mobil XOM, Chevron CVX, ConocoPhillips COP, EOG Resources EOG and Occidental Petroleum OXY are its top holdings.

Strive launched its second ETF this week. The Strive 500 ETF STRV would compete with ETFs tracking the S&P 500 Index. Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Tesla TSLA and Google parent Alphabet GOOGL are among its top holdings.

To learn more, please watch the short video above.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.