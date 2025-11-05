Excelerate Energy, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $55.04 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $45.55 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Excelerate Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $57.13 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 102.2% to $391.04 million from $193.42 million last year.

Excelerate Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

