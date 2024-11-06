Excelerate Energy, Inc. Q3 Profit Declines, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $8.96 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $13.89 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 29.8% to $193.42 million from $275.47 million last year.

Excelerate Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $8.96 Mln. vs. $13.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.35 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $193.42 Mln vs. $275.47 Mln last year.

