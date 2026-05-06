Excelerate Energy, Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) announced earnings for first quarter of $12.32 million

The company's bottom line came in at $12.32 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $11.38 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Excelerate Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.6% to $433.43 million from $315.09 million last year.

Excelerate Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.32 Mln. vs. $11.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.37 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $433.43 Mln vs. $315.09 Mln last year.

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